1 injured, 1 arrested in stabbing at Finch subway station

A man is in hospital and another man is facing charges following a stabbing at Finch subway station.

Toronto police were called to the station around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the victim was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and arrest him. A knife was also recovered at the scene.

Police said the victim and suspect don’t know each other. They were leaving the station when one man bumped into the other.

According to police, the suspect confronted the victim, resulting in him being stabbed.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, faces assault charges.