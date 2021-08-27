COVID-19 outbreak linked to Markham basketball tourney, venue fined

For the second time this week a COVID-19 outbreak has been linked to a basketball tournament.

York region public health says anyone who attended the Phoenix Classic – Back to the Trenches basketball tournament between Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

So far seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the tournament, which was held at the Battle Arena, at 7261 Victoria Park Avenue, in Markham.

York public health says the event organizer has failed to provide contact lists of those in attendance, and says the Battle Arena has been fined under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“It is important for businesses and event organizers to maintain proper contact lists and attendee information,” York public health stressed. “Corporations may be fined $1,000 + surcharge ($1,130 total payable).”

Anyone who participated in or attended the tournament is being urged to get tested immediately and let staff at a COVID-19 assessment centre know that you attended the event.

On Monday, health officials in Durham Region said more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to a separate basketball tournament in Oshawa.

In a release, Durham Regional Health Department said up to 7,000 people attended the 43rd Annual Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held at the Playground Global facility at 1313 Boundary Road from Aug. 3 to 8.