Climate top issue for Canadian voters: Angus Reid survey

A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018. A coalition of climate change advocates say the new Parliament needs to stop letting anxieties in the oil patch threaten progress on cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Climate Action Network Canada along with representatives from Unifor, Lead Now, Greenpeace and 350.org say climate was the biggest factor in this election and the parties that ran on climate platforms owe it to voters to cooperate quickly to respond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
OTTAWA – While the pandemic and mandatory vaccinations seem like they would be the top issues in the election campaign, a new survey finds that Canadians are more concerned about the climate crisis when it comes to voting.
The Angus Reid Institute says while COVID-19 and Afghanistan have dominated headlines for the first two weeks of the campaign, one in five Canadians surveyed say they’ll be paying close attention to each party’s climate plan.
It’s the top issue among all age groups, the organization says.
Forty-one per cent of those who said climate change is their top issue are also currently planning to vote for the incumbent Liberals and 36 per cent say they’re voting for the NDP.
The second most important issue to voters (13 per cent) is making sure their access to health care is appropriate the amount of taxes they pay and improved if necessary.
The Conservative party is most popular with people more concerned with balancing the budget. Those who say the amount of taxes they pay (50 per cent) and the national deficit (73 per cent) are their top voting issues are planning to cast a ballot for the CPC.
People who chose healthcare as their biggest concern in this coming election ay they’re looking to the Liberals for another term.
Angus Reid’s numbers also indicate that housing issues have yet to convince voters one way or the other.