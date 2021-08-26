Loading articles...

Toronto police warn of scam targeting Chinese international students

Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 5:13 pm EDT

The Toronto Police Service has issued a public safety alert and is warning the public of a scam targeting Chinese international students.

Police say unknown people are contacting Chinese international students studying in Toronto and claiming to to be with the authorities in China.

They tell the students that they are under investigation in China for various offences and in order to resolve the matter, the students must wire transfer money, usually to China or Hong Kong.

The students are also told not to tell anyone about the matter.

Police are reminding people not to transfer money to unknown accounts. Anyone who has received such a call is asked to report it to police immediately.

