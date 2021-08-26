Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Toronto, GTA

The GTA and Toronto are under severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon.

Daytime highs reached the low to mid-30s with humidex values making it feel like the low 40s.

That high heat and humidity are fuelling a severe thunderstorm threat. Environment Canada says we could see torrential rainfall exceeding 50 millimetres, as well as isolated wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

“Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” they said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The thunderstorms are expected to last into the evening. A heat warning also remains in effect for the city.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” says Environment Canada with regards to the heat warnings. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.