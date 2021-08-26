Thunderstorms, high winds down trees, cause power outages in GTA

Severe thunderstorms swept across the west end of the Greater Toronto Area into Hamilton Thursday evening, triggering widespread weather watches and warnings.

Fueled by a cold front, along with high heat and humidity, the storms produced pea-sized hail and torrential rainfall that led to localized flooding in some areas.

Environment Canada said roughly 60 millimetres of rain fell in less than an hour.

Powerful wind gusts in Etobicoke also led to damage including several downed trees, which in turn led to power outages.

A large tree is seen toppled over, damaging a fence and power lines after a storm in Etobicoke on Aug. 26, 2021. CITYNEWS/Cristina Vanelli

Toronto Hydro says several homes and businesses were in the dark at the height of the storm and they are working on restoring power.