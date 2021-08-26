Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thunderstorms, high winds down trees, cause power outages in GTA
by Michelle Mackey
Posted Aug 26, 2021 9:40 pm EDT
A large tree is seen toppled over, damaging a fence and power lines after a storm in Etobicoke on Aug. 26, 2021. CITYNEWS/Cristina Vanelli
Severe thunderstorms swept across the west end of the Greater Toronto Area into Hamilton Thursday evening, triggering widespread weather watches and warnings.
Fueled by a cold front, along with high heat and humidity, the storms produced pea-sized hail and torrential rainfall that led to localized flooding in some areas.
Environment Canada said roughly 60 millimetres of rain fell in less than an hour.
Powerful wind gusts in Etobicoke also led to damage including several downed trees, which in turn led to power outages.
Toronto Hydro says several homes and businesses were in the dark at the height of the storm and they are working on restoring power.
We’re responding to a number of outages in the west end and reports of wires down caused by fallen tree limbs. If you come across downed wires, stay at least 10 metres back (about the length of a school bus) & report them to us at 416-542-8000 (press 1). pic.twitter.com/VppIE8j8JP