SIU probes death of man who sold counterfeit item to 2 police officers in Brampton

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the death of a man following an interaction he had in Brampton earlier this year with two Toronto police officers.

The province’s police watchdog says it began investigating earlier this week when the Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported the April incident.

A 19-year-old Brampton man met up with two people to sell them an item in the Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 area, near Albion Road.

The SIU says that after the transaction between both parties, the purchasers realized the counterfeit item and chased the man and caught him.

It says, “the details of that interaction are not yet known,” and when the man’s friends picked him up later, they noticed he appeared unwell, so they took him to hospital, where he died.

The SIU says his cause of death is unknown.

The police watchdog says the two purchasers were police officers, but it’s not clear whether they were on- or off-duty at the time.

A TPS spokesperson tells 680 NEWS that Toronto Police were first notified of the incident on Tuesday “then immediately notified SIU, within an hour, that same day.”

The spokesperson says that the force is fully cooperating with the SIU, adding that the officers are not suspended.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.