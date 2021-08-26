Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Search and rescue mission underway for missing boater in Halton region
by Erick Espinosa
Posted Aug 26, 2021 11:45 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 11:50 pm EDT
A flare is seen lighting up the night sky over the Burloak Drive and Lakeshore Road area on Aug. 26, 2021 as emergency crews search for a possible missing boater. Photo credit: Diana Myshrall
A search is underway for a missing boater in Lake Ontario in the Halton region on Thursday night.
Halton Regional Police’s marine unit and the Canadian coast guard say they are looking for an occupant after an unoccupied vessel was found where 16 Mile Creek meets Lake Ontario in Halton Region — a well known, popular excursion route for many including kayakers.
It’s is not clear at this time what kind of vessel was located.
Police marine and coast guard are currently searching for an occupant after unoccupied vessel was located near mouth of 16 Mile Creek. Requesting Lakeshore residents to check shoreline between Burloak and Trafalgar. Water search will continue. ^dm
Police are asking residents in the area to check shorelines between Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road to assist with the active search and rescue mission.
Police marine and coast guard are currently searching for an occupant after unoccupied vessel was located near mouth of 16 Mile Creek. Requesting Lakeshore residents to check shoreline between Burloak and Trafalgar. Water search will continue. ^dm