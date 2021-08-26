Loading articles...

Search and rescue mission underway for missing boater in Halton region

Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 11:50 pm EDT

A flare is seen lighting up the night sky over the Burloak Drive and Lakeshore Road area on Aug. 26, 2021 as emergency crews search for a possible missing boater. Photo credit: Diana Myshrall

A search is underway for a missing boater in Lake Ontario in the Halton region on Thursday night.

Halton Regional Police’s marine unit and the Canadian coast guard say they are looking for an occupant after an unoccupied vessel was found where 16 Mile Creek meets Lake Ontario in Halton Region — a well known, popular excursion route for many including kayakers.

It’s is not clear at this time what kind of vessel was located.

 

Police are asking residents in the area to check shorelines between Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road to assist with the active search and rescue mission.

 

 

Because the search is underway at night, police are notifying residents to expect to see flares in the sky in the area as they continue to look for the missing individual.

