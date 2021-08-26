Search and rescue mission underway for missing boater in Halton region

A search is underway for a missing boater in Lake Ontario in the Halton region on Thursday night.

Halton Regional Police’s marine unit and the Canadian coast guard say they are looking for an occupant after an unoccupied vessel was found where 16 Mile Creek meets Lake Ontario in Halton Region — a well known, popular excursion route for many including kayakers.

It’s is not clear at this time what kind of vessel was located.

Police marine and coast guard are currently searching for an occupant after unoccupied vessel was located near mouth of 16 Mile Creek. Requesting Lakeshore residents to check shoreline between Burloak and Trafalgar. Water search will continue. ^dm — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) August 27, 2021

Police are asking residents in the area to check shorelines between Burloak Drive and Trafalgar Road to assist with the active search and rescue mission.

Because the search is underway at night, police are notifying residents to expect to see flares in the sky in the area as they continue to look for the missing individual.