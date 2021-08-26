Scarborough rapper charged with murder in double homicide of 2 women

A Scarborough rapper has been arrested and charged in the fatal shootings of two women dating back to an incident in January.

Niagara Regional Police say 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor, Ont. and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto, Ont. were shot and killed while attending a birthday party at a residence in Fort Erie, Ont. on January 19.

Investigators say that with the help of the Toronto Police Service, they arrested 22-year-old Christoper Lucas of Scarborough, Ont. who faces two first-degree murder charges.

“The Niagara Regional Police Service would like to thank the Pannunzio and Crooks families for their patience and understanding during this lengthy investigation,” the force said in a statement.

Lucas, who goes by “El Plaga,” remains in custody.

“Police would also like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and assistance.”

Niagara Regional Police say its investigators received assistance from multiple regional police units, including York, Halton, Durham, and the OPP.

The investigation is ongoing.