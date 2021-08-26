Region of Peel announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees

The Region of Peel has announced that it will require all employees to “disclose and provide documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

The policy, announced in a release Thursday, is expected to go into effect by the end of October.

Employees who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to provide regular negative COVID-19 tests and complete a course on the benefits of the vaccine.

The region says more details will be released later this fall.

“This policy is meant to encourage our staff to get vaccinated to help our community find a path back to normal,” Janice Baker, CAO for the Region of Peel, said in a release.

Earlier Thursday, Peel’s medical officer of health said they were exploring the idea of creating their own regional COVID vaccine certificates if the Ford government doesn’t step up with a vaccine passport.

Dr. Lawrence Loh said they would prefer the province led the way with the vaccine passports, but are in the early stages of exploring “what our jurisdiction might be and also what the nature of what a program might look like.”

“Our preference would be that such a technology be developed at a provincial level both to facilitate standardization and consistency across the province and to facilitate interprovincial travel,” said Dr. Loh.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also said he would like to see the province come up with some sort of concrete form of documentation.

“I do not understand, for the life of me, why this is such an issue,” Tory said. “Because what you’ve got now is every company, every school board, every music venue, every sports venue, making up their own rules and I think that is the recipe for confusion.”