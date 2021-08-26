Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Driver sought after man struck and killed on Harbour near York
by News staff
Posted Aug 26, 2021 5:33 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 6:09 am EDT
A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Harbour Street in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Toronto police are searching for the driver after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Harbour Street just east of York Street at 3:30 a.m.
The area is where vehicles coming off the eastbound York-Bay-Yonge exit from the Gardiner Expressway drive along.
Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the vehicle was located a short distance away but that they are still looking for the driver.
The area is closed to traffic.
#TrafficAlertTO: I81892 UPDATE: HARBOUR ST E/W at YORK ST Update: Eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Yonge St; ramp closed due to a collision. (2021/08/26 05:02 AM). Update: Northbound and Southbound lanes now blocked. (2021/08/26 03:56 AM). Original: All lanes blocked du