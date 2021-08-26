Loading articles...

Driver sought after man struck and killed on Harbour near York

Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 6:09 am EDT

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Harbour Street in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Toronto police are searching for the driver after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in the city’s downtown core on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Harbour Street just east of York Street at 3:30 a.m.

The area is where vehicles coming off the eastbound York-Bay-Yonge exit from the Gardiner Expressway drive along.

Paramedics said the man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was located a short distance away but that they are still looking for the driver.

The area is closed to traffic.

