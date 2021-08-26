Loading articles...

Ontario reports 678 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Last Updated Aug 26, 2021 at 10:59 am EDT

An employee prepares a COVID-19 sample for testing at a LifeLabs facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no additional deaths.

According to the latest provincial data, 537 of the new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 141 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials said 302 people are hospitalized (excluding ICU) with COVID-19. Of those patients, 271 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 31 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 165 people are in ICU fighting the virus. Of those patients, 155 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status. There are 89 patients on ventilators

The Ministry of Health notes that “cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”

Toronto reported 144 new cases of coronavirus while Peel Region added 102 new infections. York Region confirmed 97 new cases on Thursday.

The province conducted 27,815 tests in the last 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent.

The province administered 38,932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 13,950 of those were first doses. Almost 76 per cent of Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
WB 409 ramp to the SB 427 - the right lane is blocked by this collision #WB409.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:10 AM
Good Thursday morning! One more hot, humid day 🥵 and then a one day cool down on Friday. Humidity builds again for…
Latest Weather
Read more