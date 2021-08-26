Ontario reports 678 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Ontario reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no additional deaths.

According to the latest provincial data, 537 of the new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 141 are fully vaccinated.

Health officials said 302 people are hospitalized (excluding ICU) with COVID-19. Of those patients, 271 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 31 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 165 people are in ICU fighting the virus. Of those patients, 155 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccine status. There are 89 patients on ventilators

The Ministry of Health notes that “cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”

Toronto reported 144 new cases of coronavirus while Peel Region added 102 new infections. York Region confirmed 97 new cases on Thursday.

The province conducted 27,815 tests in the last 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 2.8 per cent.

The province administered 38,932 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 13,950 of those were first doses. Almost 76 per cent of Ontarians are now fully vaccinated.