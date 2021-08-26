Man seriously injured in stabbing near Jane and Finch

One man was seriously injured after a stabbing in the Jane and Finch area on Thursday night.

Police were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate around 10:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they found a man with a stab wound to the back. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers are on scene gathering suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

