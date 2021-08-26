How ‘conscience rights’ became a wedge issue, and what the CPC can do about it

In today’s Big Story podcast, ‘conscience rights’ are what allow health professionals to refuse to provide treatment that goes against their morals or religion. In the past this has mostly meant abortion. But recently it’s been applied to medically assisted death as well. And with a vague statement in the party platform, the Conservatives handed the Liberals a wedge issue, but also potentially did much more.

Could a debate over how conscience rights are applied across the country, and who is allowed to refuse what to whom force the CPC to confront the difference between its leader’s support for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and the conservative base that has advocated for anti-LGBTQ2S+ policy?

GUEST: Justin Ling, writing for Maclean’s

