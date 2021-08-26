"We wish we could have saved everyone," Canadian mission in Kabul has ended

OTTAWA — The vast majority of the remaining Canadian personnel have been evacuated from Taliban-controlled city of Kabul.

Canada’s acting Chief of Defence Staff says the armed forces wishes it could have saved everyone as evacuation efforts in Afghanistan have ceased just days before the U.S. was set to leave the country.

“We stayed in Afghanistan as long as we could,” said Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre.

The final flight left the airport around 9 p.m. PT with hundreds on board, although the military did not provide details on who was on that flight, or how many people.

They did also not say how many people were left behind.

Watch Video:

“We wish we could have saved everyone,” Eyre said Thursday morning on the end to personal recovery operations.

“The conditions our armed forces were working under are unlike anything we’ve seen in decades,” said Eyre.

3,700 Canadians, permanent residents, and Afghans were safely rescued in recent weeks.

In Op AEGIS, @CanadianForces helped evacuate over 3700 Canadians, permanent residents, and Afghans who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan. They executed Canada’s promise to be there for those who supported us. These people are now coming to safer and better lives. pic.twitter.com/hIM6d5hNOn — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) August 26, 2021

Eyre says Canadian forces could not stay any longer, or do more than it was able to, as the speed in which the terrorist organization gained power took all allies by surprise.

He says the Taliban has tightened its noose in the country, and had closed the perimeter around the airport. New warnings emerged overnight of a potential attack on the airport. He says the Canadian military were under constant threat, and had received word of numerous attacks being planned against them.

A small liaison team will be on the ground to help with coordination with allies for the next day or two, while conditions permit.

Calling the mission, “one of the largest, most complex, and dangerous in modern history,” he added, “operations like this take a toll on our people.”

He says he is concerned about the wellness of troops involved who had to witness the despair of thousands of people in the country, as well as the hundreds who tried to flee and failed.

“The feeling of guilt in having to leave people behind is overwhelming,” he said.

Describing the images as heart wrenching, he says they could only direct people left behind to information resources.

“We are human, and these horrifying stories will stay with us, in most cases, for life.”

A photo from a Canadian Air Forces flight carrying more than 500 Canadians and Afghans earlier this week. (Courtesy Harjit Sajjan)

In the coming weeks and months, Canada will put a focus on its humanitarian work and Immigration Canada has confirmed that visa applications are still being processed. Canada has pledged to help 20,000 Afghans settle in the country, many of them have not arrived yet, and are currently based in several cities as they await transportation assistance from Canada and the U.S.

Global Affairs Canada says officials are devastated that many Canadians and Afghans were left behind.

“We recognize that today’s announcement will be distressing news for those who are still in Afghanistan and wish to leave,” Global Affairs Canada Cindy Termorschulze said.

“For our fellow citizens in Afghanistan, if you need to move to a safer location please do so with great caution. Use your judgement to decide the best time and the safest means to do so. Assess the risk carefully as you take the necessary steps to ensure your security and that of your family.”

With files from The Canadian Press