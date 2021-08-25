Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
VIDEO: Homeless man pushed, kicked in the head in unprovoked Vancouver attack
by Denise Wong
Posted Aug 25, 2021 10:32 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2021 at 2:15 pm EDT
Bystander video shared by Vancouver police shows a man repeatedly kicked in an unprovoked attack (Courtesy: Vancouver police)
Summary
Video shows man shoving homeless man to the ground, repeatedly kicking him
Suspect repeatedly kicks victim in the back, and once in the head
VPD hopes video will lead to tips
Editor’s note: This article contains video footage of a violent attack and may be disturbing to viewers.
VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A man was shoved to the ground and kicked in a violent, unprovoked assault in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood last month.
Police have shared footage taken by a bystander at around 1 a.m. on July 26 on Hamilton Street. In the video, a man is seen arguing with two others. A homeless man then walks past the group and appears to speak to them.
One of the men then swats the victim on the head and then chases him down the sidewalk and pushes him to the ground. The man then repeatedly kicks the victim on the back and then once in the head.
There’s no word on the victim’s condition.
“This must have been terrifying for the victim, who is already vulnerable and did not deserve to be treated this way,” said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, has an above-average build, and a medium skin-tone. He was wearing a red basketball jersey over a black t-shirt and black pants at the time of the attack.