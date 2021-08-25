Loading articles...

Serena Williams pulls out of US Open, citing torn hamstring

Last Updated Aug 25, 2021 at 9:52 am EDT

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts as she plays China's Wang Qiang in their third round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

NEW YORK – Serena Williams added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, pulling out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring.

Williams hasn’t competed since injuring her right leg in the first set of her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June.

The American, who turns 40 next month, announced her decision to sit out the U.S. Open via a social media post.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” she wrote on Instagram.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play–I’ll miss seeing the fans but I’ll be cheering everyone on from afar.”

She joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows, where play begins next Monday.

The draw is Thursday.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record in the professional era. Only one player in tennis history owns more, Margaret Court with 24.

Federer, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic share the men’s record of 20.

