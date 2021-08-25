Peel Region to reveal locations of large gatherings amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Doug Ford has so far refused to bring in a provincewide vaccine certificate system saying receipts go far enough.

Peel Region's Dr. Lawrence Loh says he's reiterating a call for the province to bring in a vaccine certificate program.

As Peel Region’s COVID-19 cases follow the provincial trend with new infections and hospitalizations climbing, the top doctor announced they would publicly disclose the locations of large gatherings believed to have been the source of recent outbreaks.

Ontario is reporting 660 new cases today, but with more tests, the positivity rate is down to 2.4 per cent.

In Peel Region, the public health unit is reporting a COVID-19 case incidence (per 100,000 people) of 5.30 – ahead of Toronto (4.39) and just behind York Region (5.31).

The effective reproduction number R(t) in Peel Region is currently at 1.17, in line with the provincial mark of 1.20. In comparison, Toronto currently stands at 1.06. The R(t) corresponds to the average number of additional infections caused by one infection. An R(t) of greater than 1 indicates exponential growth.

According to updated provincial numbers, those ending up with serious hospital illnesses and most new cases are unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province currently has the capacity to care for those in intensive care but will closely monitor what he considers a “key marker” of the pandemic situation.

Peel’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, continues to encourage those who have not yet got their vaccine to get their shot, saying while it may not prevent you from getting the virus, it offers others protection, as well.

“If you are vaccinated, you are able to ensure that you are not going to be a burden on our healthcare system by potentially ending up hospitalized, you will not be subjected to potential mortality, and you may have some protection against infections; both against spreading it to people you love and if you do get vaccinated, you will likely have a mild illness,” Loh said Wednesday.

Loh also alluding to new directives for event organizers and venues, saying the public health unit will reveal the exact location of events attended by more than 100 people where there are two or more cases of COVID-19.

“Upon our request, within 24 hours, you will be required to provide full lists of all event attendees to our health unit for outbreak investigations,” he said.

“We will also begin public disclosure of events attended by more than 100 people where two or more cases could have been reasonably acquired at that event.”

Peel’s top doctor also renewed calls for the province to introduce and mandate a vaccine passport similar to those announced in Quebec and British Columbia.

He says Peel’s public health unit is “actively exploring” with other health units what could be done locally on a vaccine certificate system in the absence of a provincial one.

Loh says in the short term, vaccine certificates can help to reduce transmission of COVID-19 and limit risk for those who are unvaccinated in settings where precautions can’t be consistently maintained.

Premier Doug Ford has so far refused to bring in a provincewide vaccine certificate system. The Health Minister’s office confirmed Wednesday there is still no plan to implement proof-of-vaccination documents, saying receipts go far enough.

There have been recent calls from many associations, unions, and advocacy groups to implement a provincewide vaccine certification system, particularly in light of the highly contagious Delta variant driving the fourth wave of infections.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 525 of Wednesday’s 660 new COVID-19 cases involve not fully vaccinated people or unknown vaccination status.

The remaining 135 are among people who have received two doses of a vaccine.

With files from 680 NEWS reporter Irene Preklet and The Canadian Press