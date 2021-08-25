Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle on Britannia Road West in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 25, 2021 at 5:56 am EDT

Peel police at the scene after a man was struck by a vehicle on Britannia Road West, Aug. 25, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Britannia Road West and Mavis Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Britannia was closed westbound near Mavis for several hours while police investigated.

