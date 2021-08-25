Ontario hospital association renews calls for vaccines as ICU admissions rise

Quebec's vaccine passport is now readily available for download in the form of a smartphone application.

British Columbia's top doctor announced Monday the province is moving forward with a vaccine card for businesses.

Ontario’s hospital association warned Wednesday that broader vaccination is needed to minimize the impact of the pandemic’s fourth wave as admissions to its facilities due to the virus rise.

Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA), said increasing the vaccination rate will help limit the burden on hospitals and reduce any further disruption to non-COVID services.

“People who are unvaccinated are placing themselves and others at direct risk. This is especially true for school children under the age of 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated,” he said in a statement.

“Given this risk, Ontario’s children’s hospitals are working with provincial authorities to ensure ongoing access to pediatric critical care services through the fall and winter. This planning complements their broader efforts to strengthen health services and supports for children during the pandemic.”

More than 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 per cent of those hospitalized but not in an ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses, Dale noted.

As well, uptake of vaccinations has “slowed significantly” recently as case counts increase, he said.

The upward trend in new infections and ICU admissions comes as multiple Canadian provinces – Quebec and British Columbia – move ahead with vaccine passports or documents.

British Columbia’s top doctor announced Monday the province is moving forward with a vaccine card that will allow for residents to access restaurants, clubs, sporting events and other activities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says starting Sept. 13, a new order will require proof of having had a single dose of a vaccine to access certain social and recreational activities, as well as businesses.

Ontario’s Health Minister reiterated once again Wednesday that such a system is not being worked on by the government.

In a statement to 680 NEWS, Christine Elliott’s office says it’s sticking with what’s already available.

“Since the start of our vaccine rollout, Ontarians have had the ability to download or print an electronic COVID-19 vaccine receipt through the provincial portal, or by calling the provincial booking line, should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting,” they wrote.

“This version of the vaccine receipt contains a watermark and a digital signature to deter forgery.”

Peel Region’s top doctor renewed calls for the province to enact some sort of proof-of-vaccination on Wednesday. Dr. Lawrence Loh calling on employers to update their safety plan and event organizers to ensure adequate contact tracing.

Daily cases have been trending upward – Ontario reported 660 new infections on Wednesday, with 525 of those involving not fully vaccinated people or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The province said 283 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 – 253 of whom are not fully inoculated or with an unknown vaccination status. It said 161 people are in intensive care because of the virus, seven of them fully vaccinated.

Earlier in the pandemic, the province indicated that having more than 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care could necessitate cutting back on surgeries.

Data published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal last fall suggested more than 148,000 procedures were postponed in the first wave of the pandemic alone, creating a backlog researchers said would take at least a year and a half to clear.

Last month, the province announced funding it said would allow hospitals to operate at 110 to 115 per cent capacity in an effort to tackle the backlog.

The government said the $324 million allocated would allow hospitals to extend operating hours to perform up to 67,000 more procedures per year and provide 135,000 more hours of CT and MRI imaging combined.