Ontario reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Ontario reported 660 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death. The majority of the new cases (525) are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 135 are fully vaccinated.

The province conducted 26,406 tests in the last 24-hour period with a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 283 people are hospitalized (excluding ICU) with COVID-19. Of those patients, 253 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 30 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 161 people are in ICU fighting the virus, with 92 on ventilators.

On its website the Ministry of Health notes that “cases by vaccination status may not match the daily COVID-19 case count because records with a missing or invalid health card number cannot be linked.”