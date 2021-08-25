OnlyFans suspends ban on adult content following user outcry

A massively popular online subscription platform has reversed its decision to ban adult content.

OnlyFans is no longer banning explicit content from its platform as of October 1st.

The company made the 180-degree flip on its decision after facing major online backlash.

They said the move came after it secured the necessary assurances it could continue doing so.

The subscription site said in a prepared statement Wednesday that the planned ban was “no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators” and declined to answer further questions.

The outrage came because the platform, now with over 130 million users – exploded because of the popularity of its adult content – and it was kicking those creators off its platform.

A lot of sex workers joined OnlyFans during the pandemic when in-person venues shut down or became more dangerous because of COVID-19. The site has been tremendously lucrative for some people, allowing them to earn thousands every month. OnlyFans says it has 130 million users and 2 million creators who have collectively earned $5 billion.

Advocates had criticized OnlyFans’ planned ban, saying they were concerned it would push people into more dangerous street-based sex work.

On Twitter, OnlyFans thanked everyone for making their voices heard, and says it will continue to provide a home for all creators.

With files from Tali Arbel, The Associated Press.