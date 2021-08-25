Loading articles...

Alleged London attacker's case adjourned for month as more disclosure rolls in

In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman, centre, makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on Monday, June 28, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Dan McDonald, top left, and K Ponte, a student sitting in for Christopher Hicks, lawyer retained for accused, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould THE CANADIAN PRESS
Summary

Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.

A vigil was held in London to remember the members of the Muslim family.

LONDON, Ont. – A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for a month.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Police have alleged the attack on June 6 was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

The prosecution and defence say more time is needed to review the disclosure in the case.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

Veltman is next due in court on Sept. 22.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Clear! #WB401 express west of the 404/DVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
If the humidex gets to 42 AND if the temperature surpasses 33.8°C (June 6) it will be the hottest AND muggiest day…
Latest Weather
Read more