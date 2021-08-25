Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alleged London attacker's case adjourned for month as more disclosure rolls in
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 25, 2021 11:06 am EDT
In this artist's sketch, Nathaniel Veltman, centre, makes a video court appearance in London, Ont., on Monday, June 28, 2021 as Justice of the Peace Dan McDonald, top left, and K Ponte, a student sitting in for Christopher Hicks, lawyer retained for accused, look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould THE CANADIAN PRESS
Summary
Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Police have said the attack was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims.
A vigil was held in London to remember the members of the Muslim family.
LONDON, Ont. – A man facing terrorism charges
in southwestern Ontario has had his case adjourned for a month. for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck
Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London, Ont., has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.
Police have alleged the attack on June 6 was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.
The prosecution and defence say more time is needed to review the disclosure in the case.
Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening walk.
The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.
Veltman is next due in court on Sept. 22.
