Police investigating body found near Keelesdale

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in the Keelesdale area on August 25, 2021. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in the Keelesdale area.

Officers were called to the scene at Keele Street and Rogers Road on Wednesday afternoon.

A body was then discovered in the area. It has been cordoned off and road closures are in effect in the area.

The homicide unit has been called in, but the cause of death has not yet been ruled a homicide.

More to come

