Images released of man wanted in alleged sex assault at TTC subway station

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in North York.

In a release, Toronto police say that on the evening of Aug. 4, a man approached a woman at Pioneer Village subway station. He sexually assaulted the woman and fled the area.

Images have since been released of the man. He is described as being in his 40s, approximately five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

At the time of the assault, he was seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt, black pants and a black face mask.

Police are urging anyone that recognizes this individual to contact them.