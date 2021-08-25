Health Canada posts advisory for Eco-Med products due to possible bacterial contamination

Health Canada is advising anyone who has purchased health products manufactured by Eco-Med Pharmaceuticals Inc. to immediately stop using them due to potential bacterial contamination.

The products, which include ultrasound gels, transmission and massage lotions as well as hand sanitizers and first aid antiseptics, could pose a health risk to Canadians after they potentially came in contact with a bacteria called Burkholderia stabilis (B. stabilis).

Health Canada has suspended the pharmaceutical company’s licence to manufacture and sell health products based on potential safety issues in the meantime.

If you have used any of the following products and are concerned about health issues, you are asked to contact your doctor:

Medical Devices: massage lotions and ultrasound lotions

EcoGel 100

EcoGel 200

EcoGel 200 EcoGel 300

EcoLotion Transmission and Massage Lotion

Medelco Multi Purpose Ultrasound Gel

Red Medical Ultrasound Gel

Natural Health Products: hand sanitizers and first aid antiseptic

Prevent+ (NPN 80097875)

Prevent+ Foam Sanitizer (NPN 80102490)

Prevent+ Rubbing Alcohol; Rubbing Alcohol 70%; (NPN 80103917)

First Aid Antiseptic: Prevent+ Hydrogen Peroxide 3% USP; Hydrogen Peroxide 3% USP; (NPN 80107321)

People who have used the product, especially those with compromised immune systems who are experiencing “an unusual or persistent infection on the skin or in the general area where the product was applied”, or who are feeling unwell, should seek immediate medical attention.

Health Canada did not say whether there had been any people with symptoms at this time.

They had originally posted an advisory for certain ultrasound gels, but expanded the notice once the manufacturer couldn’t determine the source of the contamination.