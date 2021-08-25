Hamilton police requiring vaccines for staff; proof of deadline Oct. 4

HAMILTON – The Hamilton police force says it will require its members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move comes a day after the Toronto police service said it would need all staff to be fully immunized – a policy the union representing officers opposed.

The Hamilton police force says its members are required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 4.

It also notes its vaccine policy will adhere to accommodations required under the human rights code.

Hamilton Police Chief Frank Bergen says he believes the vaccine policy will help reassure members and the public that the service has taken steps needed to protect staff and the community they serve.

“We took a robust approach in advocating to get our members vaccinated as soon as possible. Now we need to be leaders in making those vaccines mandatory,” Bergen said.

The force notes that it has been following public health measures like mask-wearing and social distancing throughout the pandemic, and the vaccine policy will add another layer of protection.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Police Association (TPA) rejected the mandatory vaccination system approved by Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer.

“This announcement, however preliminary, is missing critical details that are central to understanding the impacts, timelines, or potentially alternative options available to our members,” said association president Jon Reid.

“The TPA must make every effort to protect all of our members and therefore, does not support this mandatory vaccination announcement or mandatory disclosure.”

Reid says the announcement “has our full attention,” adding the TPA will work closely with “other impacted parties, unions, and associations to explore our collective options.”