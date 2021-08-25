COVID-19 outbreak at Hamilton nightclub grows to 42

Hamilton Public Health says a previously reported COVID-19 outbreak at a popular downtown nightclub has grown to 42 confirmed cases.

On Monday, the public health unit linked 24 COVID-19 infections to Sizzle Night Club in the city’s downtown bar district on Hess Street.

In an update on Wednesday, health officials added an additional 18 confirmed cases, bringing the number to 42.

The public health unit is advising anyone who may have been at Sizzle Nightclub on August 7, August 13 or August 14 to get tested and self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The outbreak was first declared on Friday with nine confirmed cases.

Hamilton Public Health is urging anyone with questions to contact the Public Health Services’ COVID-19 Hotline.

The COVID-19 case incidence per 100,000 in Hamilton is considered high at the moment at 10.35 and the effective reproduction number R(t) is also high at 1.23.

The R(t) corresponds to the average number of additional infections caused by one infection. An R(t) of greater than 1 indicates exponential growth.

Ontario is reporting 660 new cases today, but with more tests, the positivity rate is down to 2.4 per cent.

In Peel Region, the public health unit is reporting a COVID-19 case incidence (per 100,000 people) of 5.30 – ahead of Toronto (4.39) and just behind York Region (5.31).