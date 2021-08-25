GTA could be in store for the muggiest day of the summer

Daytime temperatures are forecasted to hit 30-32 C with humidex values between 38 to 41.

The heat warning from Environment Canada enters its sixth day for the GTA

It has been hot and humid for days, but Wednesday could be the muggiest day of the year so far, with the humidex expected to climb higher than it has all summer.

As the heat warning from Environment Canada enters its sixth day for the GTA, the national weather agency said the hot and humid conditions are expected to continue until Thursday.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the air quality health index to approach the high-risk category,” Environment Canada said.

“Today could be the muggiest so far,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said.

“We’ve had a few 40, 41 humidex days including July 5, August 9, [August] 11, but today we could hit 42 or even 43 with the humidity.”

During a heat warning, the City of Toronto opens its emergency cooling centres (list below). Metro Hall will be open 24 fours but the rest will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

There is the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

A cool front is expected to arrive on Friday with a high of 23 C.