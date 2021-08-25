Trudeau in B.C. while Conservative, NDP, Green leaders campaign in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia on Wednesday, while the heads of the New Democrats, Conservatives and Greens will be in Ontario.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement in Surrey. B.C., before meeting with a local family to discuss housing.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is to spend the day in Hamilton, where he is expected to make an announcement in the morning and then attend an event with supporters in the evening.

In Windsor, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with the mayor of the city for an announcement before greeting voters with local federal election candidates later in the afternoon.

Green Leader Annamie Paul will be holding a press conference in Toronto.

The federal election is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.