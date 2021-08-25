Loading articles...

Trudeau in B.C. while Conservative, NDP, Green leaders campaign in Ontario

An Elections Canada 'vote' sign in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2019. 680 NEWS/Kevin Misener

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will be campaigning in British Columbia on Wednesday, while the heads of the New Democrats, Conservatives and Greens will be in Ontario.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement in Surrey. B.C., before meeting with a local family to discuss housing.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is to spend the day in Hamilton, where he is expected to make an announcement in the morning and then attend an event with supporters in the evening.

In Windsor, Ont., NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with the mayor of the city for an announcement before greeting voters with local federal election candidates later in the afternoon.

Green Leader Annamie Paul will be holding a press conference in Toronto.

The federal election is scheduled to take place Sept. 20.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Clear! #SB410 approaching Queen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Wednesday morning! We are in for yet another hot day AND it could be the muggiest day so far. We’ve had a few…
Latest Weather
Read more