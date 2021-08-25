Does Jagmeet Singh deserve a second chance?

In today’s Big Story podcast, after a poor showing in the 2019 election campaign—his first as NDP leader—there were questions about if Jagmeet Singh would keep his job long enough to get a second try. He has, and so far the results have been very different. What has to break right for the NDP to take aim at an upset victory? What assets do they have both in platform and personality? How should they be planning the next few weeks if they want to try to replicate the Liberals’ underdog win of 2015?

This is the first in a series of episodes examining how the major party leaders could each become Prime Minister.

GUEST: Jen Gerson, The Line; Maclean’s

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.