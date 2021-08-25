60% of Canadians picking up side hustles to supplement income: survey

Most people picking up side jobs are people under 29 and students

Three-in-five surveyed say they'll still be hanging on to that second job

31% of Canadians have pursued opportunities to make some extra money during the pandemic

TORONTO – More and more Canadians are needing to pick up a second job or a side hustle, new research indicates.

The Abacus Data poll for Direct Sellers Association of Canada (DSA) showed that 31 per cent of Canadians have pursued opportunities to make some extra money during the pandemic, be it picking up jobs in the gig economy or starting their own small start-up.

The DSA says these Canadians were likely looking for income after being laid off due to COVID-19.

But even as the economy recovers, three-in-five surveyed say they’ll still be hanging on to that second job, or looking for a supplementary income, for at least the next year.

“As a positive, many people, especially younger Canadians, are looking for flexibility and work-life balance as they earn, and this is being made possible by technology and market innovation. People are finding ways to participate in entrepreneurial activity, such as direct selling, in a manner that suits them,” said Peter Maddox, President of DSA Canada.

Most of the people saying they need the financial boost are younger Canadians between 18 and 29 years old (75 per cent) and students (83 per cent).