Woman allegedly drives car into home, causing a fire in Pickering
by News staff
Posted Aug 25, 2021 12:05 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2021 at 12:12 pm EDT
Fire crews battle the fire at a home in Pickering. CITYNEWS
A woman is facing multiple charges after repeatedly hitting the garage door and causing a house fire at a home in Pickering.
Police were called to the residence on Secord Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported that a woman allegedly began driving into the garage door of the home until it broke and continue driving into the residence.
The car then caught fire and ignited the residence as well. Pickering fire crews were able to contain the blaze and put it out.
The woman fled the vehicle but was found a short time later and she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
The 37-year-old woman has been charged with Arson – Damage to Property, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Mischief/Damage Property Over $5000 and Mischief to Property Endangering Life.
She has been held for a bail hearing.
No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was treated on scene by paramedics for heat exhaustion. The Ontario Fire Marshall will also be investigating the blaze.
