3 arrested, 1 wanted in trafficking of minor in Brampton

Last Updated Aug 25, 2021 at 9:44 pm EDT

L-R: Amritpal Singh, 23, Harkuwar Singh, 22 and Sukhmanpreet Singh, 23 have been charged in a human trafficking investigation in Brampton. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police.

Peel Regional Police have arrested three Brampton men and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving a minor female victim.

Police say on Aug. 21, officers began investigating allegations that a female under the age of 18 had been held against her will, violently assaulted several times and was being trafficked within the sex trade.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On the same day, police arrested three men, all from Brampton, at a home in the Bovaird Drive West and Creditview Road area.

Amritpal Singh, 23 and Harkuwar Singh, 22 are each facing eight charges including trafficking persons under the age of 18, advertising sexual services, forcible confinement and aggravated assault. Sukhmanpreet Singh, 23, was also charged with forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

All three men were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on Aug. 22.

Police are looking for a fourth suspect whose identity is unknown at this time. He is described as a South Asian male, six-feet tall, weighing 200 pounds with short dark, hair and a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

