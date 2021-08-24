COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held at 2 TTC stations

The clinics are open to TTC employees and customers, as well as members of the public

The TTC will be running COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two of its stations starting Tuesday until Thursday, in partnership with East Toronto Health Partners.

The clinics will be at Main Street and Victoria Park stations from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on each of the three days, until supplies last.

No appointments are necessary and both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

First and second doses will be offered to anyone turning 12 or older this year.

“As part of our plan to increase vaccine uptake and to make the vaccines as accessible as possible, we have been working with our Team Toronto partners across the city to bring the vaccines directly to people,” Mayor John Tory said in a release.

“These clinics at TTC stations are an excellent way to help make sure people have every opportunity to get vaccinated.”

The clinics are open to TTC employees and customers, as well as members of the public.

“Increasing vaccination rates is critical to our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said.

“I encourage anyone who lives or works in the vicinity of these stations to take advantage of this convenient opportunity to receive a vaccine while going about their daily commute.”

The clinic at Main Street Station is located across from the station at Stanley Grizzle Park, while the one at Victoria Park Station will be in the mezzanine area of the station.

The TTC said customers who leave the station to access the clinic will be allowed free re-entry by showing their vaccine sticker or receipt.