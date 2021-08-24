Toronto police search for 2 male suspects in downtown assault investigation

Toronto police say they are looking for two male suspects following a violent assault in the city’s downtown core

On Monday, just after midnight, police allege two men were involved in an altercation with another person near Yonge and Dundas Square.

They were seen repeatedly kicking the victim in the head and dragging the male before witnesses intervened. The male victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.

In an attempt to identify the alleged assailants, Toronto police have released CCTV images of two people they said they believe were involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been near Dundas Square and witnessed the altercation to contact them.

Photos of the alleged suspects below: