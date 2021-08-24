Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto police search for 2 male suspects in downtown assault investigation
by News Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2021 12:08 am EDT
Toronto police are searching for two suspects following an alleged assault on Aug. 23, 2021. (H-O/TPS)
Toronto police say they are looking for two male suspects following a violent assault in the city’s downtown core
On Monday, just after midnight, police allege two men were involved in an altercation with another person near Yonge and Dundas Square.
They were seen repeatedly kicking the victim in the head and dragging the male before witnesses intervened. The male victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in serious condition, police said.
In an attempt to identify the alleged assailants, Toronto police have released CCTV images of two people they said they believe were involved in the incident.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been near Dundas Square and witnessed the altercation to contact them.