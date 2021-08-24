Toronto Police latest to make vaccinations mandatory for officers

Toronto Police announced Tuesday the force is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination system for all members, both uniform and civilian.

TPS says it “has an obligation to ensure a safe workplace for members and the public,” adding that vaccinations have been “a primary commitment for the service, as it has been throughout the pandemic.”

Officers and staff are required to reveal and provide proof of vaccination status by September 13.

“The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us. Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve,” Police Chief James Ramer said in a statement.

Toronto Police join several groups and businesses to recently implement a proof-of-vaccination process.

On Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that Rogers Centre attendees will need to provide their vaccination status for home games as of September 13.

Mirvish Theatre and the Toronto International Film Festival introduced similar mandatory vaccination protocols ahead of their respective events.

In a more radical approach, the University Health Network (UHN) said last week that unvaccinated staff will be terminated after two weeks of being placed on unpaid leave if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario is reporting 486 new cases of COVID-19 today, most of them among people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says those account for 372 of the new cases, while 114 of the new infections are in people who are fully inoculated with two doses of a vaccine.