Toronto hits Day 5 of heat warning after record-breaking temps Monday

It was a record-breaking temperature day on Monday but the heat and humidity are not letting up as Toronto enters its fifth day under a heat warning.

Monday saw the mercury climb to 32.3 C at Pearson Airport, breaking last year’s record of 31.7 C — as well as one from 1949.

The 680 NEWS guaranteed high for Tuesday is 31 C but with the humidity it will feel closer to 40.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says it likely won’t be a record-breaking day, but noted it will be the sixth day in a row of temperatures at or above 30 C in Toronto.

Along with the heat issues, Taylor says it’s been a particularly dry August.

“We’ve only had 24.2 millimeters of rain recorded at Toronto Pearson so far for the month of August, most of it fall on one day on August 7 when we got 20.4 millimeters of rain,” Taylor explained.

“We may get some scattered showers or thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, and then the possibility of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for Thursday morning.”

Those hoping for some relief will have to wait a little longer. The hot weather is expected to break on Friday where the high is only forecasted to be 23 C.

However, Taylor says we’re expected to jump right back into the heat and humidity for the rest of the weekend.