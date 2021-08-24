Loading articles...

Suspects tried flushing cocaine packets down toilet, facing charges: York police

Last Updated Aug 24, 2021 at 12:41 pm EDT

Drugs and weapons seized during an investigation into drug trafficking in York Region, including cocaine found in a toilet. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

Four people are facing drug and firearm charges after several search warrants were carried out in York Region.

The investigation into a suspected drug dealer by York police began in early 2021.

Crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and magic mushrooms were allegedly seized from the primary suspect’s house in Vaughan along with multiple cellphones and cash.

During the execution of a second warrant at a Newmarket home, police say the occupants attempted to flush cocaine packets down the toilet, but were unsuccessful.

Officers allegedly seized 115 grams of cocaine, opioid pills, crystal meth and fentanyl along with a number of weapons including a replica firearm, long gun, brass knuckles and a butterfly knife.

Several weapons were also allegedly found in a storage unit in Toronto including two shotguns, a rifle, a handgun and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Peddram Sadeghi, 25, and Shirin Samavati, 35, both of Vaughan are facing multiple drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Shahram Sadeghi, 51, and Giti Sadeghi, 48, both of Newmarket are facing drug trafficking charges and a charge of obstructing police.

