Man charged for kidnapping girl, stealing vehicle from unconscious woman

Last Updated Aug 24, 2021 at 2:38 pm EDT

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

Durham Regional Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped a young girl and stole a vehicle while a woman was unconscious.

Police were called to Lakewoods Park on Birchcliffe Avenue in Oshawa just before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 following reports of an unresponsive female lying on some grass in the area.

Investigators said when the woman regained consciousness, she advised responding officers that her two-year-old daughter, vehicle and possessions had been stolen.

Police later concluded that she had been with a male who had taken her daughter and her vehicle after the woman lost consciousness.

Police located the child and male suspect in the Athol Street and Mary Street area shortly later. The man was arrested, and the child was uninjured.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with multiple offences, including kidnapping and abduction of a person under 14 years of age and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have any new information is urged to come forward.

