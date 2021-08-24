Loading articles...

Ontario reports 486 new cases of COVID-19, 18 more deaths

Last Updated Aug 24, 2021 at 10:48 am EDT

A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test in a tube at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont., on Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Ontario is reporting 486 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 18 additional deaths.

The Ministry of Health says 16 of those deaths took place more than two months ago and were included in today’s numbers as part of a data clean-up.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott said 372 new cases are people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 114 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

The majority of seriously ill Ontarians are unvaccinated, with 67 unvaccinated people in ICU compared to seven fully vaccinated.

Provincial statistics show that 82 per cent of all people aged 12 or over have had at least one vaccine dose, with 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

 

