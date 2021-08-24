How did legal pot become such a tough business?

In today’s Big Story podcast, three years ago, cannabis stocks were the hottest things on the market. Weed was about to become legal in Canada and it seemed everyone was going to get rich in the process. Today, millions of grams sit untouched, going stale on shelves. Some of the industry’s biggest names have gone through round after round of layoffs. And even now, almost half of the pot sold in Canada is on the black market. How did Canada’s legal pot industry blow its opportunity?

GUEST: Kieran Delamont, writing in The Walrus

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.