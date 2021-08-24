All 3 main party leaders will campaign in Ontario on Tuesday

Day nine of the federal election campaign sees all three main party leaders in Ontario.

After spending the past several days in Atlantic Canada, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts his day with an announcement in Hamilton.

Trudeau was on the defense Monday after a tweet from his deputy prime minister was labelled “manipulated media” in its attempt to portray Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole as a supporter of private health care.

Twitter flagged the tweet from Chrystia Freeland, who is seeking re-election in Toronto, after she posted spliced-together clips of O’Toole answering a question about private, for-profit options in universal health coverage.

Meantime, O’Toole is staying in Ottawa, where he will also make a morning announcement before holding virtual telephone townhalls with Quebec and British Columbia.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will kick off his Tuesday with an announcement on long-term care in Mississauga. He’ll then make a whistle stop with Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and NDP Hamilton-area candidates in Amherstburg before meeting with supporters at the campaign office of another local candidate in the area.