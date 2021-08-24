Family pleading for return of baby donkey, Sébastian

An Ontario family is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing three-week old donkey named Sébastian.

“Sébastian was stolen on Thursday” wrote Ana Paula Ficher in a social media post, sharing the most recent photo’s of the baby donkey. She explained that the young foal was still nursing from its mother and was too young to be separated from her, adding that the mother was noticeably distraught.



Her family, whose farm house is located in Halton Hills, have many animals that roam the farm. But it was last week when Ficher’s brother, who tends to the animals, noticed that one of them had gone missing.

“On Friday morning when my brother went to the farm he expected to see him there with mommy and daddy and he was gone,” Ficher told CityNews. “We drove all over the farm and everywhere and he was gone”.

Ficher believes that someone with a truck entered the property and took him either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

“There are people who are there and a lot of people come by to visit the animals. Somebody obviously said something to someone about a baby donkey being there and some heartless individual showed up and grabbed Sébastian” said Ficher.

She took to social media to share the upsetting news, in hopes someone would know something.

“If you know of anything through Kijiji or Facebook or however news travels, please let me know” said Ficher, referencing a reward she is willing to offer for his safe return.

“I am giving a $5,000 reward to get this baby reunited with his mommy because nothing would make me happier than to see that mom light up in joy.”

The family has since been in contact with police and confirm with CityNews they are in the midst of filing a report.