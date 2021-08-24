Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck and killed in Don Mills area

Last Updated Aug 24, 2021 at 10:34 am EDT

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the Don Mills area on Aug. 24, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A woman in her 60s is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in the Don Mills area.

Emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road West and Fairview Mall Drive at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The area is closed to traffic as police investigate.

