2 critically injured in crash on Hwy. 407 in Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a crash on Highway 407 in Brampton.

Provincial police were called to the highway near Mavis Road before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The two victims were taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Details on what caused the crash are still unknown, but police say the westbound lanes of the highway between Hurontario and Mavis will be closed as they investigate.

More to come

