1 injured in Pickering house fire

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Pickering on Tuesday evening.

Fire chief John Hagg told CityNews firefighters responded to a call in the Secord Street area around 5:30 p.m.

A total of five fire trucks responded and the blaze was put out, but crews remain on scene as a precaution.

Police will be investigating and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in as well.

The female victim was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. Her age or the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

A firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion on scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.