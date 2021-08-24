Loading articles...

1 injured in Pickering house fire

The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo. (Credit: Twitter/@drps)

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Pickering on Tuesday evening.

Fire chief John Hagg told CityNews firefighters responded to a call in the Secord Street area around 5:30 p.m.

A total of five fire trucks responded and the blaze was put out, but crews remain on scene as a precaution.

Police will be investigating and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in as well.

The female victim was the only person in the home at the time of the fire. Her age or the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed at this time.

A firefighter was also treated for heat exhaustion on scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:18 PM
CLEARED: Stalled vehicle on the #EB401 at Warden in the Collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:56 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: From stifling hot to somewhat less steamy. Depending on if these storms bubble up, we could be in for a big temperature drop…
Latest Weather
Read more