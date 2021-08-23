TTC issues warning after video posted of someone riding the back of a subway

The Toronto Transit Commission is issuing a warning and a reminder than riding the back of a subway train is illegal.

An investigation is now underway after someone posted a nearly 3.5 minute video on YouTube of a person riding on the back of a subway.

It happened on a Line 2 train.

In the video, the suspect jumps on at Bathurst Station and then jumps off at Spadina Station as the conductor shouts out to him.

In a tweet, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green say not only is this dangerous and irresponsible, but also illegal, which is how this incident will be treated.