Man with serious injuries after shooting in East York, no word on suspects

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in East York.

Toronto Police say it happened Monday morning in a high rise near Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue.

EMS say the victim is in stable condition suffering from a single gunshot wound.

SHOOTING:

Cosburn Ave + Pape Ave

– caller reporting shots fired

– police o/s

– reports of man shot

– injuries are serious

– suspect info unknown

– will update#GO1602670

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 23, 2021

