Man with serious injuries after shooting in East York, no word on suspects

Last Updated Aug 23, 2021 at 12:11 pm EDT

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in East York.

Toronto Police say it happened Monday morning in a high rise near Cosburn Avenue and Pape Avenue.

EMS say the victim is in stable condition suffering from a single gunshot wound.

This is a developing story, keep it here at 680 NEWS for the latest on this story.

