Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes available in Canada as of Tuesday

It’s PSL season, folks.

Though typically ubiquitous with fall, Starbucks will introduce its wildly popular pumpkin spice latte beverages at Canadian locations as of Tuesday.

To mark the return of the delicious drink, Starbucks launched what it calls a “pumpkin love meter,” which allows people to take a quiz that helps determine just how much of a pumpkin spice lover you really are.

“Find out where you fall,” it reads.

Considered the most popular Starbucks seasonal beverage of all time, in mid-August, Starbucks announced a “Pumpkin Spice Coffee Enhancer” across several grocery store retailers “inspired by the original Starbucks PSL, a fan-favourite beverage that first launched in Starbucks stores nearly two decades ago.”

“Enjoy your favourite Starbucks café flavour in the comfort of your own home,” the company wrote.

“Proudly prepared in Canada, Starbucks Coffee Enhancers are delicious in hot and cold coffee drinks with a perfectly smooth and balanced taste that pairs well with any Starbucks coffee.”

The full collection includes a variety of flavours, such as caramel macchiato, cinnamon dolce, white chocolate mocha, and the limited-edition pumpkin spice.

Also announced in August, Starbucks Canada said it was reintroducing personal reusable cups across the country as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to reduce waste by 50 per cent by 2030.

The new paper straws are compostable and were carefully selected for their durability.

“Since we announced our global commitment to eliminate single-use plastic straws across all stores, Starbucks Canada has focused tirelessly on finding a straw alternative that meets our quality standards and customer need,” said Lori Digulla, senior vice president and general manager for Starbucks Canada.

“We are proud to take this final step to remove all plastic straws from our stores. We remain committed to shifting away from single-use plastics to be part of a solution that helps our planet in a sustainable way.”